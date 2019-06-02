Four-year-old child dies after collision in Surrey

Witnesses are urgently being sought after a four-year-old child died in a collision in Surrey this morning (Sunday, June 2).

Surrey Police said officers were called at around 10.40am to The Hollies in Hurst Green, Oxted, following reports of the collision, involving a white Mercedes Sprinter box van and a child, who was believed to have been riding a skateboard.

Police

A spokesman said: "Emergency services, including ambulance crews and the air ambulance, were in attendance.

"The child was taken to North East Surrey Hospital in Redhill but was sadly declared dead at 12.05pm.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or may have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward as a matter of urgency. If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19123167."