Former Sussex home of award-winning star Adele ‘taken off the market’

Grammy-Award winning star Adele - one of Britain’s richest musicians - lived at the 10-bedroom property Lock House in Partridge Green at the time that her successful second album 21 was produced.

But the historic Victorian property - up for sale earlier this year for £6.5 million - has now been taken off the market, according to estate agents Savills.

Adele releases her first new music for six years next week with her fourth album expected to follow.