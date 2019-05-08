Former RAF pensioners mark 40 years of Storrington housing scheme

Former RAF pensioners living independently in Storrington celebrated 40 years since the housing scheme started.

Thirty people, including residents, councillors, the local vicar and contractors, raised a toast on Friday April 26 to the next 40 years for residents at RAFA Housing in Washington Road.

There was entertainment in the form of a sing song of old pub and RAF songs, while residents and visitors enjoyed a selection of cakes and nibbles.

The independent living scheme is run by RAFA Housing Ltd, a subsidiary of the Royal Air Forces Association.

It provides homes for members of the RAF family of pensionable age, who are in need of support and housing.

An independent living manager manages the scheme, providing support alongside managing the buildings.

The scheme aims to provide stress-free living, with activities organised both by and for the residents and an out of hours care line provided by Chichester Care Line.

Any member of the RAF family, former RAF or their spouse, can apply for housing via RAFA, on 0800 0182361 or at www.rafa.org.uk

READ MORE: Horsham Painting Group to sell artwork at exhibition

Dancers with additional needs perform to the public for first time in Horsham

St Catherine’s Hospice to hold free event for carers in Horsham