Former Horsham teacher jailed for child sex offence

A former teacher at Christs Hospital School, Horsham, has been jailed for a historical sex offence against a young boy.

Roger Martin, 83, retired, from Great Dunham, Kings Lynn, was convicted after an eight-day trial at Hove Crown Court, of committing an indecent assault on the 10-year-old boy 42 years ao.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely.

The prosecution followed an investigation by officers from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit after information was received for the first time in November 2017.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Wilde said; “This victim had kept the experience to himself for more than 40 years, only coming forward when he learned of similar cases involving other teachers at the same school.

“We have had full co-operation from the school throughout the investigation and we make it clear that the case relates to a period nearly 43 years ago, having nothing to do with current or recent pupils or staff at the school.

“Anyone who is the victim of sexual abuse, now or in the past, can contact us at any time, online or by calling 101 and can arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

Further advice and sources of support are available on the Sussex Police website.

Meanwhile an NSPCC spokesman said after the hearing that Martin “may have believed he had got away with this sickening crime but this case shows that survivors of child sexual abuse will be listened to, no matter how many years have passed or who the abuser was.

“This is the latest conviction involving child abuse at Christ’s Hospital School, and it is crucial that all those affected are receiving the support they need to help them recover.”

Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 while Childline is there for young people on 0800 1111.