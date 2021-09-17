Former Horsham police officer joins Lodge Hill activity centre

To meet unprecedented demand Lodge Hill announced the appointment of Darren Worsfold to the newly created position of APO, responsible for delivering the ChallengeU Intervention and Inclusion programme to young people of all abilities and backgrounds.

Darren is a retired Police Officer, having spent 30 years policing in and around Sussex. During that time he held a variety of positions making him eminently qualified for work as an APO, the activity centre said.

A spokesman added: “In recent years he was part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team working across the Horsham district.

Darren Worsfold

“In this role he was both a Disability Engagement Officer and a Youth Officer working with schools and young people on intervention and support.

“He also worked within the Youth Offending Service and Integrated Offender Management teams, and with Horsham District Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team on their Revolution Support Programme for young people at Lodge Hill. On retiring from the police, he worked as the Neighbourhood Warden Supervisor for Horsham District Council.”

Darren lives locally and has visited Lodge Hill many times with his family and as part of his work, particularly with the Revolution programme.

He said: “When I heard about the new position being created at Lodge Hill, it was as if the last 10 years of my career had been preparing me for this new challenge. I was already familiar with Lodge Hill as an Activity Centre and through my work knew of the positive influence it had on young people and the successes of its ChallengeU intervention and support programme.

“At one point I had said how great it would be to work at Lodge Hill, with its stunning position in the Sussex countryside.

“I love the outdoors and working with young people and enjoy canoeing.

“So with the river Arun on the doorstep I am thrilled to have been offered the role.”

Lisa May, CEO of Lodge Hill added: “I am delighted to welcome Darren to the Lodge Hill team.

“The need and demand for the support Lodge Hill can provide for young people who may be struggling with life’s challenges has soared.

“The effects of lock downs and enforced pandemic restrictions have taken an immense toll on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Darren will pick up the mantle to ensure we can support as many young people as possible to a brighter, positive future.