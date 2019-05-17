Former army major from Horsham dies suddenly after fall

A former army major from Horsham died suddenly after a fall, an inquest heard.

Harry Creswell died from a traumatic head injury on January 11, after falling at his home at Chesterton Court, Horsham, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday (May 14).

The 87-year-old, who was ‘fiercely independent’, was found on the floor by his son two days before, the inquest was told. He was taken to East Surrey Hospital, where he suddenly passed away as a result of his injuries.

The inquest heard how Mr Creswell was a former major in the army and ‘lived a very full life’. He was active and loved horse riding, arts and watersports.

The retired school teacher, who had three sons, three grandsons, and three great-grandchildren, found it difficult to cope in his last years, the inquest heard. He was withdrawn and was awaiting tests for vascular dementia. He also had an underlying heart condition, which he took medication for.

Mr Creswell’s son told the inquest that his father was confused when he found him. He said he believed he may have had a stroke, and because of this, he lost his balance.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and found Mr Creswell’s cause of death to be a traumatic head injury.

Assistant coroner Chris Wilkinson recorded a conclusion of accidental death.