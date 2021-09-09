Flower show to be held in Rudgwick this weekend

The show is being staged by the Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association which this year celebrates its 76th anniversary.

The association’s last five shows have all been ‘virtual’ because of the pandemic.

Association chairman Richard Haigh said: “We’re so glad to be getting together for real this weekend.”

Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association is holding its autumn show on September 11

The Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association was founded in 1945 and normally organises spring, summer and autumn shows every year.