Flower festival at Horsham church raises thousands

St. Mary’s Church Flower Festival has been another great success despite the cold, wet and windy weather.

The festival raised £3,784 which will go towards the building conservation and development of the church.

The theme this year was ‘diversity’ which interpretated local culture and covered many aspects, drawing in the interest and support of Horsham’s community including Chesworth Farm, Christ’s Hospital School, CSBKA (Central Sussex BeeKeepers Association) and Welton’s Brewery.

Jo Benson, one of the organisers of the flower festival, said: “Our festival opened with an amazing concert led by St. Mary’s Choir with music and anthems from local composers that reflected the various themes of the flower displays.

“The standard of the flower displays has, as ever, been very high.

“We have been so impressed by the amount of research and interest shown by the arrangers, who represented local churches, schools and flower clubs, for their respective displays. This has been reflected in the feedback from our visitors.

“It was lovely to have the children from St Mary’s Primary School come and visit the festival and join in with their display based on Maypole dancing.

“It was exciting for St Mary’s Church to be a venue for HAOS (Horsham Artists Open Studios) this year, which enhanced the festival with paintings from kingfishers and hummingbirds to hills and mountains.”

