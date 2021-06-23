Flag raised at Horsham’s War Memorial to mark Armed Forces Day

The flag raising took place a few days before the national Armed Forces Day which will take place this year on Saturday 26 June this year.

The ceremony in Horsham was attended by the chairman of Horsham District Council, councillor David Skipp, councillor Billy Greening and Zal Rustom, events committee lead at the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion.

Armed Forces Day celebrations begin on Monday 21 June when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country. Physical and virtual events are being held across the country throughout the week to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day.

Councillor Billy Greening, the Royal British Legion's Zal Rustom and council chairman councillor David Skipp at the flag raising

A variety of military themed events are planned for Sunday 27 June from mid-morning until mid-afternoon in the Carfax.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets, Horsham District Council said. There are many ways for people, communities and organisations across the country to show their support and get involved.

For more see www.armedforcesday.org.uk