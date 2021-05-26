Firemen free people trapped after car crashes into tree in Horsham

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash scene in Hampers Lane, Horsham, soon before 2am after a Volkswagen Golf crashed into a tree.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to free two people trapped in the car.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Horsham Fire Station along with the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley.

Scene of the crash in Hampers Lane, Horsham

“Upon arrival, firefighters stabilised the vehicle and worked alongside paramedics to rescue two people who were trapped in the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.

“A third person had managed to get out of the vehicle prior to emergency services arriving at the scene.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

A spokesman said: “Four men were each taken to hospital for treatment.

“A white Ford Focus may also have been indirectly involved, and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area immediately before the collision – to come forward.”