Firefighters in house-to-house visits after Steyning blaze

Crews from Steyning, Worthing and Haywards Heath had earlier rushed to the scene of the fire in Castle Lane, Bramber, soon after 9.30pm on Saturday (January 22).

The house occupier escaped safely before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters used a range of equipment to fight the blaze including four sets of breathing apparatus, three fog nails - devices providing fine water mist to promote rapid cooling - two jets and two hydrants.

Scene of the fire in Bramber on Saturday night (January 22) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was scaled down just before 2.30am yesterday morning with remaining crews checking for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

All crews had left the scene by 8.30am on Sunday morning.

A Steyning crew later visited neighbouring properties ‘making sure they have working smoke alarms.’

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Bramber. Photo: Eddie Mitchell