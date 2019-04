Firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze near Bury.

Five fire engines and a water carrier were called to Bury Road after a fire broke out inside a building at about 1.50pm this afternoon (April 25).

Emergency services at the scene

The fire service said crews, equipped with breathing apparatus, fought the flames using three water jets and a hose reel.

The fire is now out but crews remain at the scene dampening down.



Firefighters were called to the blaze along Bury Road this afternoon

Two water jets and a hose were used to extinguish the flames