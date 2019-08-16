Final approval sought for 101 new homes between Horsham and Crawley

Developers are seeking the final go-ahead for building 101 new homes as part of the Kilnwood Vale estate between Horsham and Crawley.

The homes will form phase three of the development.

Developers Crest Nicholson are currently seeking final planning approval from Horsham District Council for the layout and landscaping of the new homes. Initial planning consent was granted in 2010.

It is planned to provide four one-bed flats; 30 two-bed flats; 17 two-bed houses; 33 three-bed houses and 17 four-bed houses.

The developers say that 25 per cent of the new homes will be ‘affordable housing.’ They say the homes will provide a ‘high quality environment# with ‘a generous level of parking.’

And they say that the provision of landscaped open space within the development ‘will enhance the opportunities for ecologincal biodiversity’ in the area.

Horsham District Council is inviting Crawley Borough Council to submit views on the scheme.

Meanwhile a new school on the estate - Kilnwood Vale Primary - is due to open in September with places for 420 pupils, including a nursery class.