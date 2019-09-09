Fibromyalgia awareness day held in Broadbridge Heath

An information and collection event held in Broadbridge Heath to mark Fibromyalgia International Awareness Week has raised more than £100.

The Horsham Fibromyalgia Support group’s fundraiser took place on Sunday, September 1, at Blue Diamond Newbridge Nurseries to help those who suffer from the chronic condition of widespread pain and profound fatigue.

Alan Bull, co-chair of the Horsham Fibromyalgia Support group, said: “We raised £120.38 for Fibromyalgia Action UK who are a national charity that offer a range of support and information for sufferers and lobby for more effective, available treatment.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and took the time to talk to us. Hopefully we have helped raise awareness of this debilitating medical condition and maybe helped some sufferers know they are not on their own.”

The Horsham Support group is run by volunteers, many of whom suffer from Fibromyalgia. For more information email fmshorsham@gmail.com or visit www.fmauk.org

READ MORE: Charity ball to mark 40th birthday of Horsham dentist who died six years ago

Colgate recycling initiative launched at Horsham dental practice

Action Medical Research in Horsham announced as law firm’s new charity partner