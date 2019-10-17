Fears thousands of new homes will ‘ruin’ West Sussex

Proposals for masses of new homes in and around Horsham have sparked fears that West Sussex is being ‘ruined.’

Residents say they are ‘appalled’ at the amount of new housing that is being proposed in the district.

Developers say they will build a flyover at Buck Barn as part of development proposals in the area SUS-191017-170010001

Helen Thompson, from West Grinstead - where developers last week outlined proposals for 3,500 new homes - said: “Our gorgeous county is buckling under the new housing developments already.”

She said residents had ‘met with horror’ proposals from Thakeham Homes for thousands of houses, three new schools and road improvements at Buck Barn.

“If it gets the go ahead it will spoil our rural lifestyle and quality of life living in West Sussex,” she said, adding: “The location is wholly unsuited to major development due to lack of infrastructure.”

She said there were also concerns about increased traffic in the area. “The A272 cannot cope now with the amount of traffic that is constantly on it every day.”

She has now outlined her concerns to Horsham district councillors Jonathan Chowen and Lynn Lambert and has urged them: “I, and the rest of the local community in Partridge Green, Cowfold and West Grinstead urge you to help save our village from this major development.”

The proposals for West Grinstead are one of several put forward recently by a number of developers for the Horsham area which - if they were all built - would see more than 20,000 new houses constructed.

The other proposed developments include one for 10,000 homes on land between Horsham and Crawley at Ifield; one for 1,200 at Southwater; 3,500 at Adversane, and 2,200 at Billingshurst.

No planning applications have yet been made - or approvals given - for any of the proposals.