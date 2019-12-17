Fears over Horsham road ‘used as a race track’

Conerns are growing over a Horsham road which residents say has become a ‘race track.’

People living in Blackbridge Lane say that drivers frequently speed past their homes and use the road as a ‘rat run’ between Guildford and Worthing Roads.

Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, where residents are complaining that their residential road is being used as a 'racetrack'. Pic Steve Robards SR16121904 SUS-191216-164325001

Michelle Kemble-Speller, co-ordinator of the Blackbridge Lane and Three Acres Neighbourhood Watch, said: “Someone is going to get killed.”

She spoke out after a crash last week in which, she said, four cars were written off. The smash was the latest, she said, in a string of accidents.

“We have had six accidents this year - four of them have been really serious.

“We have already had two children knocked down in the past two years and a gentleman was knocked off his bike because a car was going too fast.”

She said residents had asked West Sussex County Council to introduce traffic calming measures, but nothing had been done.

“We’re a residential road, not a race track. We have had two children knocked down in this road in the last two years. What is it going to take - for someone to die - before something is done?”

An on-line petition urging the council to implement speed restrictions has now been launched.

Lisa Welch, who started it, said: “My grandmother has lived on Blackbridge Lane for 56 years. With the rapid expansion of housing in Horsham comes an increase of traffic.

“Blackbridge Lane is used as what can only be described as a race track.” She added: “If something is not acted upon, there will be a fatality.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said that a traffic engineer had agreed to meet residents to discuss their concerns but that the council had not received any formal request for traffic calming measures.

“Communities concerned about public highways and wishing to see improvements can bring this to our attention through the Community Highway Scheme process.

“An application would need to identify the problem and provide evidence of wide community support for the proposed measures.

“Once a formal application is made, its feasibility is assessed.”

He added that anti-social driving behaviour could be reported to Sussex Police via their ‘Operation Crackdown’ scheme.