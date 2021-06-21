Fears Crawley drivers could be distracted by rude shape mowed into roundabout
A concerned Crawley resident has voiced fears a rude shape mowed into a roundabout could distract drivers.
An eyewitness who snapped a photo of a six foot penis on Tollgate Hill roundabout told this newspaper they were disappointed it wasn’t anatomically correct.
They added: “I saw this driving my son to school today. It’s not what you want your child to see.”
The eyewitness said someone had obviously decided to create the rude image in an attempted to be funny.
But they added: “It’s just not and could be dangerous if someone is distracted driving around the roundabout.
“And it’s also disappointing because it’s anatomically incorrect. If you are going to do it, do it properly.”