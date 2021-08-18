Hannah Chilcott said she joined more than 200 people to say goodbye to her twin, Lewis Chilcott, who died aged 23 on July 24 after complications from a tracheotomy. She added: “On Monday August 16 at 12pm we said our last physical goodbyes to Lewis Chilcott.

“We would like to thank the Sussex Police, 1000cc Club, Box Hill Bikers, and Bike Escorts UK for the overwhelming response and involvement in Lewis’s Last Ride. With over 200 bikers, passengers, cameramen, videographers, over 200 people in the chapel, Sussex Police [and] all of Lewis’s friends and family, we managed to give Lewis a one in a million farewell, which without a doubt will be one big memory and will go down in the bikers’ history.”

Hannah said a ‘massive thank you’ to the people who supported a fundraiser which helped make Lewis’s send off possible, as well as to ‘Tom, Kyle, Brad, Marty, Ryan and many more for their efforts in the big day’.

Hundreds turned out for Lewis's funeral

She added: “Last but not least, thank you to Frances Chappell & Sons and Hayley Rich for everything they have done.”

Speaking to the County Times Hannah said Lewis was ‘loved by everyone’.

She said: “It’s hard to imagine life without him. He was the staple of the family.

“Lewis was a very loved son, brother, twin, uncle, cousin, friend and many more titles. Hundreds of people know him. He brought smiles and laughter to everyone that knew him.

Lewis Chilcott's sister Hannah said her twin had a 'one in a million' send off

“He had such a large volume of friends as well. Everyone loved him – he loved everyone. He would do anything for anyone.”

Hannah also thanked the medical staff who cared for her brother when he was in hospital.

