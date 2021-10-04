Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go down

Sites such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have all gone down.

The situation first came to light just before 5pm today (Monday, October 4).

WhatsApp and Instagram, which are owned by Facebook, are not allowing users to see new messages and content while Facebook users were faced with a page that said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Facebook

A Facebook spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

An Instagram spokesperson said, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it.”