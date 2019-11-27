Extinction Rebellion group to hold climate march in Storrington

Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley will march through Storrington on Friday (November 29) to bring a ‘sense of urgency’ about climate breakdown.

Between 12 noon and 6pm, the group will be on the corner of School Hill and High Street for the demonstration and hope members of the community will join them.

Viviane Doussy, a Storrington resident and member of Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley, said: “We join in peaceful solidarity with the young people of the world to sound the alarm about the climate and ecological emergency.

“We have chosen the busiest and unhealthiest crossroads in Storrington as the focal point of our demonstration.

“With its high level of particulate pollutants, we are risking our personal health to raise awareness of the invisible, but dangerously high levels of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere.

“Together with children, students, neighbours, co-workers, friends and family, come and join us to make our climate voices heard. Let’s make this day a turning point in our local history. We owe this to our future generations.”

The Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley Group has been recently been set up in West Sussex area, with its heart in Storrington.

Extinction Rebellion uses non-violent civil disobedience to compel the government into action to avoid climate catastrophe, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

Viviane said: “We are methodically bringing awareness and a sense of urgency about climate breakdown to local people of the Arun Valley.

“We want people to wake up, take note of the science and tell it straight. We all must know and understand what we’re up against. Only then can we start working together to find solutions. Perhaps these rural areas need different approaches, but the global climate message is the same.Our planet is in crisis. We must act now.

“Let’s unite all those concerned by the climate and ecological emergency through this global environmental movement.

