Expansion plans for school near Horsham could see pupil numbers double

The proposals would see the number of pupils at New Barn School in Broadbridge Heath rise from 60 up to a possible 120.

Treehouse Educare, which runs the school, is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council.

It wants to build a new secondary school building to provide a new hall, classrooms and specialist teaching areas, along with a new primary school building with new classrooms, a new hall, new IT suite and new sports areas.

New Barn School in Broadbridge Heath is planning to expand

The purpose-built school, which cares for children aged from seven to 19, was first opened in 2017 with places for 34 pupils and has grown steadily.

It currently has 55 pupils and 44 staff on its books at its centre on the Rapkyns estate in Broadbridge Heath.

Architects Lytle Associates, who have prepared the expansion plans on behalf of Treehouse Educare, say in a statement to planners: “The school has become a centre of excellence with places in high demand.”

Planning approval was given in 2019 for pupil numbers to expand from 44 to 60.

Site of proposed expansion of New Barn School in Broadbridge Heath

The school provides specialist facilities for art and design, science, music, woodwork and food technology and has both indoor and outdoor sports facilities.