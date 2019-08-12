Evicted travellers move to Horsham Park

Travellers evicted from a Horsham recreation ground have now moved to the park.

A large group of travellers who moved into the Trafalgar Rec were served with an eviction notice by Sussex Police.

The large group of travellers were evicted from Trafalgar Rec in Horsham WBM-ZDKRWdpjreL7n_Ub

But the travellers, who were required to move by 6pm Saturday, have now taken up residence in Horsham Park.

A Horsham District Council spokesman said on Twitter: “We are aware of traveller community who have moved from Trafalgar Rec to Horsham Park and have informed West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police so that notice can be served requiring them to vacate the land.”

A council team are managing the clear up of Trafalgar Rec, the spokesman added.

