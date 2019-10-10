Eventful Sussex performance remembered as Diana Ross announced for Glastonbury

A performance by Diana Ross in Sussex 11 years ago which grabbed the headlines is back in the news after it was announced the singer will take to the stage at Glastonbury.

The music legend has been confirmed to perform on the legend stage at the five-day Glastonbury festival in June but the news will no-doubt have brought back some less than happy memories for some.

At a performance at Petworth Park, Diana Ross left fans disappointed when she left the stage after an hour. The diva took umbrage after members of the audience began filming her performance.

"'Stop filming! It will be on Youtube tomorrow. I don't get paid for that," she was reported to have said according to Yapton man David Chown.

"Within one or two songs she said 'good night' and walked off stage. What she did was great, but we probably missed half an hour of the show."

The Petworth concerts took place in July 2008 and also featured artists like UB40.

Ross attracted around 6,000 people; and UB40 on the Sunday brought in around 2,500 people.