Epileptic seizure leads to a new life for Southwater mum

A mum’s life was turned upside down when she discovered she had epilepsy after suffering a seizure ‘out of the blue’ while cradling her baby daughter.

“I started to lose vision in my eye,” said 35-year-old Sophie Rice, from Southwater. “I didn’t know what was happening.”

Cover of the book Secret Super Sister SUS-190509-154826001

She quickly handed her baby daughter to her mum before ending up on the floor and being rushed to hospital.

She was left unable to drive or work - but was determined not to let her medical condition get her down.

She and her mum Teresa Kiernan ended up spending much time together and teamed up sharing their love of writing - which has now resulted in the publication of their first book.

The children’s book - entitled Secret Super Sister - is currently on sale via Amazon.

Sophie said: “I had my first seizure when my daughter was five months old and during the first year it was very difficult to look after my newborn and manage regular seizures.

“My mum became my daily support. Confined mostly at home, we had the time to write and were inspired by watching my daughter grow. ‘Secret Super Sister’ soon came to life.

“We are extremely proud of our first book and it has taught us a valuable lesson: When life throws you challenges, focus on the positives and all the things you can do, rather than those you can’t.”

Sophie’s daughter Amberley is now aged five and has an eight-month-old sister Autumn.

“The book is dedicated to both of them,” said Sophie.