‘Elderly’ cats in search for new Sussex homes

Staff at Cats Protection say that older cats frequently get passed over in favour of kittens.

Karen Thompson, deputy manager at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, said:“We have some lovely older cats in our care, with a whole range of personalities.

“Despite their age, older cats have so much to offer and people are often amazed by how fun-loving they can be.

Could you give a home to Pickles? He's one of a number of OAP cats looking for new homes in Sussex

“Cats of a certain age are normally much calmer and tend to stay closer to home.

“And because of their age, their personalities are fully formed, so it’s much easier to find a cat to suit your home life.

“We’d love to find new homes for some of our golden oldies this autumn so they can be settled before Christmas.

“They are all lovely cats who deserve to be snuggled up in their new homes in time for winter.”

Murphy is one of a number of elderly cats looking for a new home in Sussex

Experts say that autumn is the ideal time to rehome an older cat so they can be settled into their new home before the colder weather sets in.

Some of the older cats currently at the centre include 13-year-old Pickles, a fun-loving tortoiseshell with bags of energy.

She came to the centre in August after her owner sadly died.

Murphy, 14, was handed into the centre in September after his previous owners could no longer keep him.

He’s still affectionate and playful and enjoys chasing ping pong balls and playing with sticks and leaves. Because he’s nervous of fireworks, staff would like Murphy happy and settled before Bonfire Night in November.

Abby, 13, would happily spend all day curled up on her owner’s lap. She’ll also keep her new owner entertained with her favourite pastimes - chasing her tail, playing with soft toys and having fun with an empty cardboard box.

Fifteen-year-old Milly prefers the indoor life and will be happiest spending time with her new owner.

Her older years mean she’s picked up some endearing traits – including raising her paw when she’s given a treat.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre is closed to the general public.

Cats are currently being rehomed using a hands-free homing initiative, see www.cats.org.uk/help-and-advice/coronavirus/hands-free-homing