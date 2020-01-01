Eighty arrests made by Sussex Police on New Year’s

There was a busy start to the New Year for Sussex Police across the county as they responded to more than 800 calls for assistance and made 80 arrests last night (New Year’s Eve).

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell said, “This was a very busy night for our officers and staff across Sussex, as we responded to a large number of calls for our assistance as well providing a proactive and reassuring presence in the busiest areas.

“Although there were incidents requiring a robust and swift response, we are glad that overall the night went well and that the vast majority of people enjoyed themselves in safety.”

More than 800 calls came in between 10pm on New Year’s Eve and 6am on New Year’s Day, an increase of some two-thirds on the average number for other nights, according to police.

Incidents involved a whole range of policing needs, including fights, disputes, damage, and road traffic incidents - so far none are reported to have involved serious or life-threatening injury, said police.

Police said over the same period the 80 arrests again covered a range of offences including assaults, drunk and disorderly and criminal damage, an increase on the average for other nights.

However police emphasise that the figures for calls and arrests include some matters unrelated to New Year’s celebrations.