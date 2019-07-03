East Grinstead man dies in hospital after fall

An inquest has opened into the death of an East Grinstead man who died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

Patrick Baillie died on June 19, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard yesterday (July 2).

Patrick Baillie died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

The 89-year-old had a fall and was taken to East Surrey Hospital with fractures, the inquest heard.

He was treated and transferred to the Princess Royal, where he sadly died.

A post-mortem found his main cause of death to be hospital acquired pneumonia, the inquest heard.

Frail of old age and a fracture also contributed to his death.

A full inquest into his death will take place on October 8.

