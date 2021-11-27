Driver taken into custody following Horsham McDonald’s collision

A driver has been taken into custody by police following a collision with a McDonald’s in Horsham.

An eye-witness said they believe the incident happened in Buck Barn, Worthing Road at around 10.30pm on Friday, November 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Thankfully no one was hurt and the driver is in custody.

A car after a collision with McDonald's in Buck Barn, Horsham SUS-211127-102219001

“If you saw anything, please call 101 re CAD 1347 26/11/2021”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.