Dozens of photos from the spectacular Lindfield Bonfire Night 2021

Darren Lucas, chairman of Lindfield Bonfire Society, called it ‘probably the biggest and best bonfire night the village of Lindfield has ever seen’.

He said he was proud of everyone who helped put on the event during a difficult year.

Darren also thanked the membership of the society for helping out where they could on Friday.

The procession, which took place in Lindfield High Street, had a record seven societies taking part.

There was no fancy dress competition this year but the evening ended with a big bonfire and a fantastic firework display.

