Downton Abbey film: Everyman Horsham welcomes young actors for 1920s themed screening

A 1920s themed evening was held in Horsham at the weekend to celebrate the release of the Downton Abbey film.

The Everyman cinema screened the movie on Saturday, September 14, and welcomed Ashington brothers Zac and Oliver Barker who have reprised their shared role of Master George Crawley for the hotly anticipated big screen adaption.

Ashington brothers Zac and Oliver Barker with Graham Lawrence, Helen Lawrence and Patricia Wood who attended the 1920s themed event to celebrate the release of the Downton Abbey film

A drinks and canapes reception was held before the film started, and atendees posed for pictures alongside the young actors who were dressed for the occasion.

The nine-year-olds’ mum, Clare Barker, said: “We all had a great time at the Downton Abbey event

“Upon arrival at Everyman, we were greeted by venue manager Rebecca Drees and her staff, who were all dressed immaculately in their Downton Abbey inspired outfits.

“Guests were served delicious drinks named appropriately ‘The Earl of Grantham’, ‘Lady Mary Crawley’ and ‘Duchess Violet Crawley’, as well as canapes inspired by the Downton Abbey kitchens including Mrs Patmore’s mini quiches and Great British cucumber sandwiches.

Zac and Oliver Barker from Ashington in front of the Everyman cinema ahead of the screening of the Downton Abbey film SUS-190917-133710001

“Many of the attendees were dressed in their finest 20s clothes, and it was lovely to see people had put in so much effort.

“Guests were then ushered into screen two to watch the Downton Abbey movie. Each guest had luxury chocolate and tea waiting for them at their seats.

“There was much laughter, and a few tears by the end of the film. Here’s hoping for a sequel!”

The brothers also attended the world premiere in London last week and took to the red carpet alongside the rest of the cast which included Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.

>>> READ MORE: WW2 memorial unveiled for 8 airmen killed in plane crash over Rudgwick

Man cycles 1,400 miles from Italy back home to Partridge Green to raise awareness about plastics in the ocean

Billingshurst Fire Station open day is a sizzling success