Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say this lively young dog is keen to play with toys and is just as enthusiastic when it comes to learning new things or exploring on an adventure.

However, beneath her exuberance is a sensitive soul with little experience of the world around.

The ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, with a garden and a relaxing lifestyle, where Luna can relish a steady routine and some consistency.

Luna is a clever crossbreed is currently in the process of learning loose-lead walking, focus work and a settle

Active adopters who enjoy going for their walks in the quieter countryside would be perfect, so they can avoid bumping into lots of other unknown people and dogs.

Luna can be worried around strangers, so she needs a family who are willing to get to know her and build up a bond over several meetings.

This clever crossbreed is currently in the process of learning loose-lead walking, focus work and a settle, however, the team at the rehoming centre, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, say Luna has not quite mastered all of these skills, so they would love to find patient owners who are keen to get on board with her ongoing training.

Luna will need to be the only pet, living in an adult-only household, without any visiting children or too many visitors in general.