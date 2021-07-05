Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say this two-year-old has as much energy and stamina as our England squad and they all want to see it ‘coming home’ for Biggles

They say this fun-loving dog is eager to join an active family who could make him feel like part of their team.

Biggles would enjoy a varied but structured lifestyle, with lots of input as well as the opportunity to express his enthusiasm.

Ever eager to learn new skills, this super smart chap is seeking adopters who can dedicate plenty of their time to ongoing training. He has already come on leaps and bounds at the rehoming centre in Shoreham, with the support of his carers, and they predict that he will continue to make great progress in his new home.

Biggles has been known to be overly exuberant at times and can forget his manners when greeting new people. However, beneath his seemingly confident character, he does have a sensitive side.

An adult-only household with adopters who could spend plenty of time building his friendship before he leaves to go home would be perfect.

He cannot live with cats, caged birds or other small furry pets but could potentially live with a well-suited dog.

Quieter playing fields will be needed for his walks and he must be walked on his muzzle and lead in public. A garden is essential so he can burn off some steam from time to time.