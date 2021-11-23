Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Little Bailey — an energetic trailhound with a big zest-for-life

'Sweet' Little Bailey is looking for an adopter who can teach her new skills and keep her company

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:20 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:27 am

The excitable eight-year-old loves any activity that gets her moving. Her favourite pastimes include exploring on long adventures, playing interactive toy games, learning new skills and engaging with food-based enrichment.

Her perfect match would be with a family who share her enthusiasm for the outdoors, and who are keen to provide her with a fun-filled life while supporting her with training.

Having endured much recent change, Bailey finds it a challenge when left alone. Consequently, she is looking for a home with multiple residents, so that there is always someone around to keep her company.

Little Bailey is Dogs Trust's Dog of the Week and she is looking for a new home.

Little Bailey is currently lacking in social skills with other canines and can become very excitable in their presence. She could potentially live with a well-suited dog companion as well as a cat.

A family who has plenty of patience, a keen interest in reward-based training, and who are ready to share their world with their canine companion would be a perfect match for this

sweet girl.

If you think you could Change the Tale for Little Bailey, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/changethetale for more information.

