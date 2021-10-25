Biggles is a friendly two-year-old lurcher with an incredible zest for life.

This smart boy has enjoyed learning new skills during his time at Dogs Trust but often finds it hard to contain his enthusiasm and may forget his manners when meeting people for the first time.

He has been busy practicing calmer greetings and would love a new family who can continue with his training.

Biggles would love a fun, varied lifestyle where he’ll have plenty of opportunity to express his energetic nature.

Quieter walking areas will be needed while he settles into his routine, and he must be walked with his muzzle.

His new owners will have plenty of support from the Dogs Trust behaviour team post-adoption to help him settle into his new environment.

Biggles will need an adult-only home, and any visitors will need to be aged at least 16.

He cannot live with cats or other small furry pets, but he may be able to live with another, well-suited dog – providing they match his exuberant play style!

Once you get to know him, Biggles will be a playful, fun and affectionate companion and would thrive on getting involved in all aspects of family life.