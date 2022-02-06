West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said via Twitter that crews from Billingshurst, Chichester, Littlehampton, Midworth and Petworth attended the scene of the blaze in Bignor Park Road shortly after 5.30am.

The fire occurred at an agricultural building and shed.

WSFRS said crews used hose reels and jets to put out the blaze and urged residents to avoid the area and keep windows shut.

The fire has now been extinguished and firefighters have left the scene.

WSFRS tweeted: “Although there are no human casualties, very sadly two dogs have died as a result of this morning’s incident. Our thoughts are with the family affected at this time.”