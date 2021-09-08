Dog show to be held at Horsham care home
A Horsham care home is getting set to hold a dog show later this month.
Barchester Westlake House in Pondtail Road is to stage the event on Saturday September 25 from 1.15pm.
A care home spokesman said: “Bring along your four-legged friends and enjoy a doggie day out with a whole host of classes to choose from including Loveliest Lady to Gorgeous Golden Oldie.”
Refreshments will be available all afternoon and proceeds will go to charity.