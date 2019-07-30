Disney event launched at Billingshurst charity shop

A Disney event has been launched at the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice shop in Billinghsurst.

Based in High Street, the shop has been turned into a Disney emporium full of donated Disney items including clothing, toys, games, DVDs and bric-a-brac for sale until Saturday August 10.

Everyone dressed up for the party and there was cake, costumes and a special visit from West Sussex-based actress Sue Jameson.

Sue, who is a regular customer at the shop, said: “I’m really happy to support Chestnut Tree House.

“We know some people whose children have needed help and it is nice to know that Chestnut Tree House is there to support them.

“It really is a wonderful place for the whole family. I also love going into the Billingshurst shop, chatting with the team and buying some of their plants.”

During the event there is a colouring competition, for children of seven years and under and for eight years and over, with prizes of family tickets kindly donated by Fishers Farm Park.

Colouring sheets can be picked up from the shop.

A big thank you to local student, Asher Hurwood, from The Weald Community School in Billingshurst, who played the piano outside the shop.

The piano – decorated by children from Billingshurst Primary School – is part of the Street Pianos project, celebrating the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.

Street Pianos have popped up in six locations in the Horsham District this summer and are free to play for all – from novice to seasoned musicians.

The project is supporting Chestnut Tree House to help spread the word about the vital care they provide and the ways they support local life-limited children and their families.

Services offered include assessment, advice and information for children and young adults with life-shortening conditions, specialist short breaks, emergency care, step down from hospital and end of life care.

Visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/shops

