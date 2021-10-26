Dismay after vandals destroy village flower displays in Storrington
Residents in Storrington have been left dismayed after vandals destroyed flower displays in the village centre.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:43 am
Some of the plants were left strewn around the area and others are thought to have been stolen.
Now villagers are renewing calls for CCTV to be installed in the village.
A group of volunteers had worked hard to produce the displays to brighten up the village.
The destruction has angered many who have taken to social media to vent their views.
Many spoke of their sadness at what has happened. One queried: “Why do people feel that they have the right to spoil all the hard work of our volunteers to give us such a beautiful village?”