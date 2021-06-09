Disgust as ‘phantom meat dumper’ strikes again in Crawley residential street

Sussex Incidents said the cuts of meat have been discarded in St Sampson Road, Broadfield.

But this isn’t the first time meaty deposits have been littered around Crawley, with speculation it has happened up to six times.

Vic Patel, a repulsed eyewitness, said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. What’s wrong with people?”

In this incident, large slabs of meat as well as other mystery pieces of flesh appear to have been thrown into a bush.

A picture from the scene shows the meaty mountain surrounded by shrubbery and stinging nettles.