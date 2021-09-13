Disease-stricken canalside trees to be felled at Loxwood

Native ash trees across Britain have been devastated by ash dieback disease and an expert survey has revealed a number at Loxwood have also been affected.

A spokesperson said: “Dying and dead trees can pose a risk to the public and canal users as their branches become brittle and trunks pappy, making them unstable, so the Wey & Arun Canal Trust brought in an arboricultural expert to survey the Loxwood stretch to identify those trees suffering from ash dieback and create a plan for their safe removal.

“Independent arboricultural consultant Mark Welby inspected the canal from Barnsill Bridge to Gennets Bridge and has provided the trust with a comprehensive guide to the condition of trees in that area.

Tree works at Loxwood

“As a result all ash trees that appear to be in decline as a result of ash dieback have been identified for removal over a three-year period.

“Those that appear to be healthy will be left in the hope some may have a degree of resistance as a small percentage of ash trees will be tolerant to the disease.”

A tree felling licence has been obtained from the Forestry Commission and trust volunteers and contractors will be out along the towpath over the coming winter months.

The spokesperson added: “We aim to keep disruption to a minimum, but please bear with us while we carry out these necessary works.”

Earlier this year more than 100 native saplings were planted along the canal thanks to a donation from the Woodland Trust.

Meanwhile, a full schedule of boat trips is set to run up until November at the wharf in Loxwood and the boat crew are currently gearing up for half-term special Halloween trips on Wednesday October 27 and Sunday October 31 at 12 noon and 2pm.