Discover South Downs healthlands as new interactive map and education boards are launched

A new online interactive map and educational welcome boards have been launched to help people discover South Downs heathlands.

Stretching across a vast 31-mile area from Bordon in the west to Storrington in the east, the colourful online resource is crammed with information about the 41 heaths in the region and includes downloadable maps for walkers.

New welcome boards have also been installed at eight heaths to give visitors information and fun facts on the biodiversity and heritage of each site.

It comes as Heathlands Reunited, a National Lottery Heritage funded partnership project, begins a series of free guided walks to help people discover and learn more about heathlands.

Katy Sherman, engagement officer for Heathlands Reunited, said: “We’re really excited to be launching these three initiatives and collectively they make it easier than ever to learn about our heathlands.

“I’m often asked why the South Downs’ heathlands are so precious.

“The simple answer is they are a habitat rarer than the rainforest and are teeming with wildlife, including all 12 of the UK’s native reptiles as well as incredibly rare species such as the Nightjar.

“Just one per cent of the original heathlands in the South Downs remains and that’s why it’s so important we protect these beautiful landscapes.”

Over several centuries the heathlands have been separated into ‘islands’ of habitat – making plants and animals far more vulnerable to local extinction. The Heathlands Reunited team have been working over the past three years to ensure greater connectivity between the sites and raise public awareness of the heaths’ importance.

Katy added: “One of the easiest ways to learn about the heaths is to walk around one.

“So our new guided walks programme will be routes for all abilities and different interests, whether you’re a regular rambler or a countryside beginner, with walks over a range of distances.

“Different walk themes will include ecology, local heritage, conservation, health walks and even a wildlife dog walk.”

To see the online interactive map visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/find-your-local-heath

The guided walks programme runs across the whole calendar year and is available at www.southdowns.gov.uk/walks-talks

For more information on the project contact heathlands@southdowns.gov.uk or call 01730 819320.

