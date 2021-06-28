After a morning of preparation and prayer, the candidates enjoyed a picnic lunch with family and friends before the taking of Declaration and Oaths in the Bishop’s Chapel and then spending some time in prayer ahead of the service.

Family and friends and parish supporters were welcomed by the Dean of the cathedral, the Very Rev Stephen Waine.

Due to social distancing, the usual number of supporting guests attending the service had to be reduced, however, the service was live streamed.

The Diocese of Chichester 2021 ordination of eight new deacons, Anna Bouch, Jan Butter, Laura Darrall, Patrick Donovan, Simon Earnshaw, Toby Lancaster, Joe Padfield and Kizzy Penfold

The Old Testament reading was given by Diocesan registrar Darren Oliver and The New Testament reading was given by the Rev Natalie Loveless, vicar of Rustington.

The diocese gave special thanks to the various training colleges who have supported, nurtured and prepared the candidates for ordination.

The new deacons will now go on to serve in parishes across East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton and Hove - Anna Bouch at Holy Cross, Woodingdean; Jan Butter at St Peter’s, West Blatchington; Laura Darrall at St Peter and St Paul, Rustington; Patrick Donovan at Chanctonbury churches; Simon Earnshaw at Clayton with Keymer; Toby Lancaster at Holy Trinity, Hastings; Joe Padfield at East Blatchington and Bishopstone; and Kizzy Penfold at St Helen’s, Ore.