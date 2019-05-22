Dial Post business donates garden supplies to Ashington school

A Dial Post business has helped an Ashington school as one of a number of special gardening projects it is supporting in Sussex.

Fruit trees, fencing, compost and other gardening supplies have been donated by Old Barn Nurseries to charity-run Chanctonbury Playschool for a children’s allotment and play area.

The projects are the brainchild of Clive Gravett from The Budding Foundation.

The charity is using funds it raised at Santa’s grotto in Hassocks and has already given more than £4,000 of the money they raised to support gardening projects in local schools.

Clive said: “We have supplied everything to help with these wonderful projects at various locations across the county.”

Playschool manager Suzanne Joyes and committee chair Ruth Parnell were delighted with the donation which they said would make a great impact on their efforts to improve the school garden.

Clive will be returning later in the year to help with another project at the school involving living willow sculptures.

Now part of the family-run Tates of Sussex group, Old Barn Nurseries is also planning to host a Budding Foundation charity grotto at the end of the year to increase the charity’s fundraising potential.

