Dial 999 if you see this Haywards Heath man who may have travelled to Bexhill
Police are searching for a missing man from Haywards Heath.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 7:46 am
Monday, 20th December 2021, 7:48 am
Police said there is concern for the welfare of David Davis, who has been missing since Sunday morning (December 19).
David is travelling on foot and it is believed he may be in Bexhill, police said.
A spokesperson added: "David, 41, is a white man, 6ft 1in tall, with broad shoulders and of a slim build.
"He has dark brown, quite short hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.
"He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including black combat trousers and a black raincoat."
Police asked anyone who sees David to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 776 of 19/12.