Developers to outline changes to plans for north Horsham development

Changes to approved plans for a massive new housing estate in Horsham are being proposed by developers.

Initial works - the removal of hedgerows - have already begun on preparing land for the development north of the town off the A264.

Initial works have been carried out, cutting down hedgerows along the edge of the site north of Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191025-144125008

But landowners Legal & General, who are to build 2,750 new homes there, in a letter to residents this week say: “We are proposing some changes to the approved plans for this part of Rusper Road that will allow us to retain more existing trees and hedgerows and create better footpath, cycle and bridleway routes.

“The changes will also minimise disruption for existing road users and utilities when the works are taking place.”

As well as the new homes, the development will include a new school - Bohunt Horsham - a sports hub and new employment space.

Legal & General say they will outline their proposals at two public drop in events on Tuesday November 5 from 2pm-8pm at the Holbrook Club in North Heath Lane; and on Saturday November 9 at the same venue from 10am-4pm.