Delays hit plans to reopen indoor sports facility at Broadbridge Heath

Delays have hit long-awaited plans to reopen indoor sports facilities at Broadbridge Heath.

And the hold-ups have led to frustration for members of Horsham Blue Star Harriers who were told in August that the indoor athletics facility - known as The Tube - would reopen ‘imminently.’

No new reopening date has yet been fixed. “It’s very frustrating for everyone,” said club chairman Keith May.

Building of the new Bridge Leisure Centre, which opened in October 2018, meant the demolition of the previous leisure centre, along with the loss of all but 30 metres of The Tube.

Re-opening of the reduced-size Tube has been long anticipated by athletes. But delays have been caused because work on disabled access still has to be carried out, along with the installation of fire alarms.

“We’re still waiting to know when it is going to be ready for us to be able to use,” said Keith. “Obviusly we would like to be able to use it now because the weather is changing, but it’s one of those things.

“We’re not happy about it but what can we do. Everyone is frustrated about the length of time it’s taking. We’re frustrated and the council (Horsham District Council) is frustrated.”