Deadly dog disease: Horsham pet owners urged to check for ‘unexplained’ sores

Pet owners are being warned to seek urgent veterinary advice if their dogs develop any ‘unexplained’ sores.

The call follows the death of a second dog in the Horsham area from what is believed to be the lethal disease Alabama Rot.

Vets are urging pet owners to check their dogs for any unexplained sores

An outbreak of the deadly disease was confirmed in Southwater last week and there are fears that another dog - who had to be put to sleep on Saturday - also had the illness which is also known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy or CRGV.

Both dogs had been walked on the Downs Link near West Grinstead before falling ill.

Vet Jonathan Underwood of the Hawthorn Veterinary practice in Partridge Green said: “In addition to the confirmed case already reported we have sadly had to put to sleep another patient with suspected CRGV.

“The post mortem results from Anderson Moores (specialists) can take several weeks to come through and thus in the meantime we will be advising that anyone who finds any lesions of unknown origin on their dog to get veterinary advice as soon as possible.

“It may be likely that their vet will advise to run a blood test which may need repeating in 24 - 48 hours later.

“We appreciate that this is a worrying time for dog owners in Sussex but would remind owners that this is still a very rare condition.”