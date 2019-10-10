Dancers invited to raise money in Horsham for hospice

The movers and shakers of Horsham are invited to a dance event in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice on Saturday.

The Bridge Leisure Centre will host Dance the Distance, in which up to 200 participants will dance, jiggle and boogie their way through a series of dance tracks for a worthy cause.

Participants will dance different styles to a wide variety of music, with the promise of cake at the end.

The event will be the equivalent of running or walking 5km in steps and calories.

A spokesman said: “We’re so excited to be running Dance the Distance for a second time this year. We’re looking forward to a fabulously fun event and a big slice of cake at the finish.”

The event will take place at 6pm on Saturday, at the Bridge Leisure Centre.