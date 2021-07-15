Created by Dave Nash, who is known as the street artist Gnasher, the mural can be found in East Ham, where Dame Vera grew up.

In her later life Dame Vera lived in Ditchling and is fondly remembered by everyone in the UK for her uplifting singing during the Second World War.

The unveiling of the mural was accompanied by a rendition of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ by Welsh singer Kirsten Orsborn, who regularly performs for troops.

Virginia Lewis-Jones unveiled a mural of her mother Dame Vera Lynn in East Ham, where the iconic singer grew up, on Wednesday (July 14). The mural was created by Dave Nash, who is also known as the street artist Gnasher.

The black and white artwork measures 11ft by 11ft and features a pair of bluebirds, referencing one of Dame Vera’s best known songs ‘There’ll be Bluebirds Over the White Cliffs of Dover’.

“My mother would have loved this,” said Virginia Lewis-Jones.

“There was excitement and interest from people living near the mural and it was special to hear the beautiful Kirsten Orsborn sing two of my mother’s famous songs,” she added.

The mural has been created a month after the launch of a fundraising appeal for a memorial statue in Dover honouring Dame Vera, who passed away in June 2020.

It also comes a month after a special song was released to pay tribute to her.

People can make a donation to the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue here.