The Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue, which launched in June this year, aims to create a permanent tribute to the Sussex singer on the White Cliffs at Dover.

The project received significant support from Sir David who helped Dame Vera’s family launch the fundraising campaign.

“David was at the helm of the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue,” said Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter, adding that he held ‘a deep love and respect for her’ and her values.

Sir David Amess

“He’s much missed, and our determination to see this project through has redoubled in his absence,” she said.

“We want to do him proud now, as well as my mother.”

The Memorial Committee decided to pay tribute to Sir David with a meaningful addition to the project, which will be agreed over the coming months.

However, in order to make the project a reality, the appeal still needs additional donations and is calling on people’s Christmas spirit to raise £1.5 million.

Dame Vera enjoying Christmas carols with local friends.

Virginia said the White Cliffs at Dover are iconic and were dear to her mother’s heart.

“It fits so perfectly with the symbolism of her life, her music, and the age in which her career flourished,” she said.

The memorial has been designed by internationally renowned sculptor Paul Day and aims to celebrate Dame Vera’s achievements in both music and charity work for veterans and children.

Paul said: “This won’t be yet another figure on a plinth but a tableau full of life and detail.

“It will be an engaging work of art; beautiful and impressive, but also intimate, reflective and educational.”

“Dame Vera’s life was characterised by joy and good humour in the face of life’s struggles,” he added.

“That is the spirit in which we aim to deliver a most memorable and accessible piece of public art.”